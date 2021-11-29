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Endless Sky -83R (HipHop)
83R
83R
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Endless Sky

I sense I’m coming down from a cloud- bathed in white light and warmth despite the height and frigid clouds twirling freely along and in the endless sky.
I wanna work with you.
I wanna accomplish things people can’t say we can do because they can’t believe in me and you but I believe in us to see it through.
All we have to do is come together and empower ourselves and realize and where we came from or at least where we’re going
I believe that’s the important point.
The skies are wide never ending in our mind’s eye so it’s dark or light as far as I can see or it’s in between moving one day to the next so darkness or light I can only do my best - you can’t ask anything else of me.
But I know you still will
You tend to exceed your limitations with me
You expect me to get up and fight for you and finally I’m saying I can do that for you.
I don’t think the ones that judge me understand I stand with you - I’m here to inform them that when they judge me they judge you too.
I sense I’m coming down from a cloud- bathed in white light and warmth despite the height and frigid clouds twirling freely along and in the endless sky.
Can’t nobody stop us- they got no clue they’re only good with attempting to rob us. And trust me they would everyone damn time they could without ever a question of whether they even should
-so my biggest warning to those who would do this- is we might come together and become Good we might even stand together and become Robin Hood. Endless Sky.
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