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Proof the elite faked taking COVID shots and got placebo shots
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764 views • June 01, 2022
PHARMA BOSS CAUGHT FAKING VACCINE! - Arrested & Charged! - THOUSANDS Of Celebrities Faked Jab Too!
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0/pharmabosscaughtfakingvaccinewam:d
Texas hospital appears to give worker fake COVID-19 vaccine shot
https://nypost.com/2020/12/19/texas-hospital-appears-to-give-worker-fake-covid-19-vaccine/
Did celebrities and politicians just pretend to get the Covid-19 vaccination?
https://observers.france24.com/en/americas/20201229-debunked-retractable-needles-fake-vaccination
Scott Reeder on Instagram: “Retractable Stunt Props. #props #movieprops #theater”
https://www.instagram.com/p/CFKGiKmlFn7/?utm_source=ig_embed&;utm_campaign=loading
Video: Has Justin Trudeau Been Duly Vaccinated? Registered Nurse Expresses Doubt on Authenticity of Trudeau's Vaccine Jab - Global ResearchGlobal Research - Centre for Research on Globalization
https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-has-prime-minister-justin-trudeau-been-duly-vaccinated-registered-nurse-expresses-doubt-authenticity-trudeau-vaccine-jab/5756186
PM Justin Trudeau receives the AstraZeneca vaccine - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WGsYkrKxyj8
The COVID-19 "Vaccine" and the Nuremberg Code. Crimes Against Humanity, Genocide - Global ResearchGlobal Research - Centre for Research on Globalization
https://www.globalresearch.ca/the-covid-19-vaccine-and-the-nuremberg-code-crimes-against-humanity/5755776
#Yes: It's a "Killer Vaccine"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uBzx3eYozeXz/
How To Aspirate A Needle Properly - Bulk Syringes
https://www.bulksyringes.com/how-to-aspirate-a-needle-properly/
Aspiration in injections: should we continue or abandon the practice? - PMC
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5333604/
Doctors suspected of faking COVID jabs - Euro Weekly News
https://euroweeklynews.com/2021/11/04/doctors-suspected-of-faking-covid-jabs/
Police Charge Big Pharma Boss With Falsifying His Covid Vaccination Status
https://www.godlikeproductions.com/forum1/message5148334/pg1
2,200 prominent Spanish personalties including Big Pharma investigated for false Covid-19 vaccination
https://www.godlikeproductions.com/forum1/message5144422/pg1?c1=1&;c2=1&disclaimer=Continue
Big Pharma Boss Caught FAKING His COVID Killer Jab Status; Injected Himself With Salt Water Instead… Now Facing Criminal Charges Does anyone really believe that a single WEF attendee took the Killer Jab? | John C. Carleton
https://www.johnccarleton.org/BLOGGER/2022/05/30/big-pharma-boss-caught-faking-his-covid-vaccination-status-injected-himself-with-salt-water-instead-now-facing-criminal-charges-does-anyone-really-believe-that-a-single-wef-attendee-took-the/
Big Pharma Boss Caught FAKING His COVID Vaccination Status; Injected Himself With Salt Water Instead… Now Facing Criminal Charges
https://2ndsmartestguyintheworld.substack.com/p/big-pharma-boss-caught-faking-his?s=r
President of European Pharma Giant charged for falsifying COVID Vaccination Record & purchasing fake Vaccine Passport — rupreparing
https://rupreparing.com/news/2022/5/30/president-of-european-pharma-giant-charged-for-falsifying-covid-vaccination-record-amp-purchasing-fake-vaccine-passport
El presidente de PharmaMar, entre los más de 2.200 falsos vacunados de Covid | Madrid
https://www.elmundo.es/madrid/2022/05/25/628df993e4d4d8b1038b456e.html
The president of PharmaMar, among the more than 2,200 falsely vaccinated with Covid | Madrid
https://www-elmundo-es.translate.goog/madrid/2022/05/25/628df993e4d4d8b1038b456e.html
Suspected saline switch sparks vaccine stir in Germany | Reuters
https://web.archive.org/web/20210814040806/https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/suspected-saline-switch-sparks-vaccine-stir-germany-2021-08-10/
Gene-editing turns fluffy hamsters into 'aggressive' rage monsters | Metro News
https://metro.co.uk/2022/05/27/gene-editing-turns-fluffy-hamsters-into-aggressive-rage-monsters-16721041/
Proof Elites Are Faking COVID Jabs & Study Finds Mask Mandates "Significantly Increase" COVID Risk
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/proof-elites-faking-covid-jabs-study-finds-mask-mandates-significantly-increase-covid-risk/
Proof Elites are faking COVID Jabs - Nexus Newsfeed
https://nexusnewsfeed.com/article/human-rights/proof-elites-are-faking-covid-jabs/
Nazi eugenics - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nazi_eugenics
National Covid-19 Testing Action Plan - The Rockefeller Foundation
https://www.rockefellerfoundation.org/national-covid-19-testing-action-plan/
H.R.6666 - 116th Congress (2019-2020): COVID–19 Testing, Reaching, And Contacting Everyone (TRACE) Act | Congress.gov | Library of Congress
https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/6666/text
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0/pharmabosscaughtfakingvaccinewam:d
Texas hospital appears to give worker fake COVID-19 vaccine shot
https://nypost.com/2020/12/19/texas-hospital-appears-to-give-worker-fake-covid-19-vaccine/
Did celebrities and politicians just pretend to get the Covid-19 vaccination?
https://observers.france24.com/en/americas/20201229-debunked-retractable-needles-fake-vaccination
Scott Reeder on Instagram: “Retractable Stunt Props. #props #movieprops #theater”
https://www.instagram.com/p/CFKGiKmlFn7/?utm_source=ig_embed&;utm_campaign=loading
Video: Has Justin Trudeau Been Duly Vaccinated? Registered Nurse Expresses Doubt on Authenticity of Trudeau's Vaccine Jab - Global ResearchGlobal Research - Centre for Research on Globalization
https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-has-prime-minister-justin-trudeau-been-duly-vaccinated-registered-nurse-expresses-doubt-authenticity-trudeau-vaccine-jab/5756186
PM Justin Trudeau receives the AstraZeneca vaccine - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WGsYkrKxyj8
The COVID-19 "Vaccine" and the Nuremberg Code. Crimes Against Humanity, Genocide - Global ResearchGlobal Research - Centre for Research on Globalization
https://www.globalresearch.ca/the-covid-19-vaccine-and-the-nuremberg-code-crimes-against-humanity/5755776
#Yes: It's a "Killer Vaccine"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uBzx3eYozeXz/
How To Aspirate A Needle Properly - Bulk Syringes
https://www.bulksyringes.com/how-to-aspirate-a-needle-properly/
Aspiration in injections: should we continue or abandon the practice? - PMC
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5333604/
Doctors suspected of faking COVID jabs - Euro Weekly News
https://euroweeklynews.com/2021/11/04/doctors-suspected-of-faking-covid-jabs/
Police Charge Big Pharma Boss With Falsifying His Covid Vaccination Status
https://www.godlikeproductions.com/forum1/message5148334/pg1
2,200 prominent Spanish personalties including Big Pharma investigated for false Covid-19 vaccination
https://www.godlikeproductions.com/forum1/message5144422/pg1?c1=1&;c2=1&disclaimer=Continue
Big Pharma Boss Caught FAKING His COVID Killer Jab Status; Injected Himself With Salt Water Instead… Now Facing Criminal Charges Does anyone really believe that a single WEF attendee took the Killer Jab? | John C. Carleton
https://www.johnccarleton.org/BLOGGER/2022/05/30/big-pharma-boss-caught-faking-his-covid-vaccination-status-injected-himself-with-salt-water-instead-now-facing-criminal-charges-does-anyone-really-believe-that-a-single-wef-attendee-took-the/
Big Pharma Boss Caught FAKING His COVID Vaccination Status; Injected Himself With Salt Water Instead… Now Facing Criminal Charges
https://2ndsmartestguyintheworld.substack.com/p/big-pharma-boss-caught-faking-his?s=r
President of European Pharma Giant charged for falsifying COVID Vaccination Record & purchasing fake Vaccine Passport — rupreparing
https://rupreparing.com/news/2022/5/30/president-of-european-pharma-giant-charged-for-falsifying-covid-vaccination-record-amp-purchasing-fake-vaccine-passport
El presidente de PharmaMar, entre los más de 2.200 falsos vacunados de Covid | Madrid
https://www.elmundo.es/madrid/2022/05/25/628df993e4d4d8b1038b456e.html
The president of PharmaMar, among the more than 2,200 falsely vaccinated with Covid | Madrid
https://www-elmundo-es.translate.goog/madrid/2022/05/25/628df993e4d4d8b1038b456e.html
Suspected saline switch sparks vaccine stir in Germany | Reuters
https://web.archive.org/web/20210814040806/https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/suspected-saline-switch-sparks-vaccine-stir-germany-2021-08-10/
Gene-editing turns fluffy hamsters into 'aggressive' rage monsters | Metro News
https://metro.co.uk/2022/05/27/gene-editing-turns-fluffy-hamsters-into-aggressive-rage-monsters-16721041/
Proof Elites Are Faking COVID Jabs & Study Finds Mask Mandates "Significantly Increase" COVID Risk
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/proof-elites-faking-covid-jabs-study-finds-mask-mandates-significantly-increase-covid-risk/
Proof Elites are faking COVID Jabs - Nexus Newsfeed
https://nexusnewsfeed.com/article/human-rights/proof-elites-are-faking-covid-jabs/
Nazi eugenics - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nazi_eugenics
National Covid-19 Testing Action Plan - The Rockefeller Foundation
https://www.rockefellerfoundation.org/national-covid-19-testing-action-plan/
H.R.6666 - 116th Congress (2019-2020): COVID–19 Testing, Reaching, And Contacting Everyone (TRACE) Act | Congress.gov | Library of Congress
https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/6666/text
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