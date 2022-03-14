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112 views • March 14, 2022
During the live broadcast of the Vremya program on Channel One, a girl burst in with an anti-war poster "No to war."
The girl's name is Marina Ovsyannikova - she is an editor in the information programs department of Channel One.
Her appeal (full version)
The girl's name is Marina Ovsyannikova - she is an editor in the information programs department of Channel One.
Her appeal (full version)
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