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Mike Pompeo SLAMS Biden’s actions in Afghanistan amid Taliban attacks
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41 views • August 15, 2021
Yaron Steinbuch from The New York Post reports, Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo ripped President Biden over his administration’s “panicked” tactics in Afghanistan, saying in a TV interview that “weakness begets war” as Taliban fighters continue their lightning offensive to take over the country.
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