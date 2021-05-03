War fears as expert warns Russia could start all out conflict –‘War becomes only solution’

War fears as expert warn Russia could start all-out conflict –‘War becomes the only solution’.

RUSSIA and Ukraine could start an armed conflict if peaceful settlements are "undermined", an expert has warned.

The major Russian military buildup on the border with Ukraine in April sparked fears of an armed conflict between the two nations. The EU estimated that more than 100,000 Russian soldiers had amassed in the area as well as in Crimea.

Although tensions have eased a little after Moscow announced it would withdraw troops, the threat of a further escalation still remains.

Last week, Russia’s Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said he had ordered a number of units near the border to pull back.

Mr Shoigu said: "The troops have demonstrated their ability to provide a credible defence for the country.”

When asked if Russia and Ukraine could start an armed conflict at the border in the near future. “Yes, war becomes the only solution when the possibility for a peaceful settlement is undermined.”

Prof Diesen explained that the Minsk Protocol, an agreement to halt the war in the Donbas region of Ukraine, “was never implemented”.

“This is acceptable to Moscow as it enables Donbas to maintain its socio-economic and cultural ties with Russia and block NATO expansionism.

“This is also the reason why Kiev has been reluctant to abide by its obligations under the Minsk Agreement and Washington has supported its resistance.

Prof Diesen highlighted how resolving the internal divisions and conflict within Ukraine is “extremely difficult” because it is “inherently” linked to the continuing division of Europe after the Cold War.

“The civil war in Ukraine is thus a manifestation of the great power rivalry to set new dividing lines in Europe that we paradoxically refer to as ‘European integration.

“Without any progress towards a peaceful settlement in Donbas and reorganising West-Russia relations, both Ukraine and Russia will ultimately look towards resolving the crisis unilaterally.”