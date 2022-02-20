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Global Scandal- CDC Confesses to Illegal DNA Harvesting Via PCR Covid Swabs
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406 views • February 20, 2022
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The Centers for Disease Control published a controversial post on Twitter Wednesday, admitting that Americans who took a Covid-19 nasal swab PCR test may have had their DNA harvested.
Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/cdc-admits-to-collecting-covid-nasal-swab-pcr-tests-for-genomic-sequencing-analysis/
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The Centers for Disease Control published a controversial post on Twitter Wednesday, admitting that Americans who took a Covid-19 nasal swab PCR test may have had their DNA harvested.
Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/cdc-admits-to-collecting-covid-nasal-swab-pcr-tests-for-genomic-sequencing-analysis/
Get yours today and support the fight for freedom!
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