CHINESE DRUG KINGPIN CAPTURED!! AUSTRALIA CATCHES A BREAK!

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The target: https://news.yahoo.com/asian-el-chapo-tse-chi-032308903.html?.tsrc=daily_mail&;uh_test=2_04
Extradition should not be a problem: https://www.legislation.gov.au/Details/C2004L04593
Check out the Red China Playlist for associated videos: https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/playlists/97aa608b-0d1b-4a71-9f65-dc7adb44994c