Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Methylene Blue Contraindications - (Safety Info)
69 views
channel image
Sun Fruit Dan
Published Yesterday |

Worldwide Supplier For Methylene Blue USP Grade (99% Purity) Powder:https://www.sacredpurity.com/methyleneblue.html


USA Supplier For Dropper Bottle Linked Below:

Empty Amber Glass Bottle 4oz W/glass Dropper http://amzn.to/2uodBIq


What Is Methylene Blue, Its History, Benefits, And More! - https://bit.ly/3PKTRGs
The ONLY SAFE type of METHYLENE BLUE To Use Internally! - https://bit.ly/3I1pFVI
How To Make A Methylene Blue 1% Solution! - https://bit.ly/3WHcjlz

The Methylene Blue Daily Protocol - https://bit.ly/3hPeLYm


Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html


Methylene Blue Contraindications - (Safety Info)


I have uploaded a lot of Methylene blue content recently talking about how to correctly dose yourself with it, how often you should take it, the benefits it can provide you with, its history, and much more.


But something I have not talked fully about yet is the Methylene blue contraindications that everyone must be aware of before they even consider taking it internally for its broad spectrum of nootropic, healing, and detox effects.


And when using it a person needs to know how to safely and correctly dose themselves with methylene blue so I have created this specific video "The Methylene Blue Daily Protocol” to teach you fully about the main Methylene blue protocol.


If you need to learn about this make sure to watch this video "Methylene Blue Contraindications - (Safety Info)" from start to finish.


My Turpentine Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/pineoil


Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan

(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan


Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS


The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY


The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz


The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno

Keywords
methylene bluemagic bulletwhat is methylene bluemethylene blue historymethylene blue benefitshow to use methylene bluemethylene blue magic bulletmethylene blue health benefitsmethylene blue scienceis it safe to take methylene bluemethylene blue safetymethylene blue use casesmethylene blue mark sloanehealing with methylene bluemethylene blue testimonialsmethylene blue protocolmethylene blue daily protocolhow to dose with methylene bluemethylene blue dosemethylene blue dosingmethylene blue dosagemethylene blue contraindicationsmethylene blue is it safe to takemethylene blue toxic

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket