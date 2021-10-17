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5G TOWER PHOENIX INVESTIGATION: NO FCC REGISTRATION ON ANY OF THEM!
CALAZ INFOWARRIOR
CALAZ INFOWARRIOR
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82 views • October 17, 2021
My investigation of 3 5G high frequency millimeter wave towers in Phoenix Arizona reveals none have FCC registration numbers.

This means the public cannot find their locations on the FCC and other locator sites.

Why are these Telecom companies concealing the locations of these 5G towers?

Maybe because their ultimate purpose is a mass depopulation and social control grid.

Researchers have documented that high intensity 5G millimeter waves disrupt oxygen absorption and can mimic Covid symptoms.



They may also be used to activate harmful nanotech in the mrna covid jabs which can be used for AI hive mind control and even to kill targeted individuals.

Subscribe, follow, like and share my groundbreaking news, analysis and activism countering the globalist insurgency on gab, bitchute, youtube and brighteon.

Email [email protected] with newstips, VIP supporter mailing list and to pledge $ contributions to support more "groundbreaking news, analysis and activism countering the globalist insurgency."










"Groundbreaking news and analysis countering the globalist insurgency"

News reports, Interviews and Commentary by Jonathan Adler: Investigative Reporter; National Security, Sociological Analyst, Professional Photographer.

California, Arizona news, national security & the border crisis. Topics include NWO, Nationalism, Populism, Globalism, Illegal Immigration, hiring of illegal aliens, corruption, pandemic, 5G, crime, Government Accountability, Multinational Corporations etc.

Pro secure US borders, jobs/businesses for US citizens, legal immigrants, not illegal aliens. 1st, 2nd Amendment defense.

Anti-forced masking, vaccines, business shutdowns, 5G.

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TRAINING ACTIVISTS/REPORTERS IN PHOENIX ARIZONA 2021.

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