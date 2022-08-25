Garden Spotlight | New Veggie Bed! | The Chicken Patch

My first round of Fall planting!!! It is soooo much more fun to plant when you have an empty bed ready and waiting for you, instead of having to build it.



Not even here a year yet and it feels like I’m starting to get a feel for the seasons and the waves of bugs. I currently have a Summer garden still in full swing, my Tomatillos are barely starting to ripen and I have new cucumbers and zucchini in the ground 😃. The heat has backed off a bit and I have my first Pumpkins and Butternut harvested, and now I get to plant crops for Fall/Winter. How fantastic is that?!



I’m used to August being the month you heaved a sigh of relief that July is over, you take stock of what survived and pray Sept comes quick so your tomatoes have a chance to recover from the devastation and produce a second crop before the frost.

I’m loving Midlands, South Carolina!



How’s your Summer / Fall going for you?

















