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Get Wisdom Radio Show - Creator Advice for Conversing with Atheists
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31 views • May 15, 2022
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In a fair and just world, people of differing views can live together. But how can believers in the divine hold their own when the secular community minimizes their role or tries to banish them? Is atheism in essence a dogmatic faith-based belief in its own right? How can spiritual people defend their views with skeptical atheists or even win them over? Is non-belief in God harmless or truly a corruption that can lead to disaster? Creator gives sound advice about standing strong, deflecting personal attacks, and relying on the power of divine wisdom when armed with the true facts. Join us!
Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/
In a fair and just world, people of differing views can live together. But how can believers in the divine hold their own when the secular community minimizes their role or tries to banish them? Is atheism in essence a dogmatic faith-based belief in its own right? How can spiritual people defend their views with skeptical atheists or even win them over? Is non-belief in God harmless or truly a corruption that can lead to disaster? Creator gives sound advice about standing strong, deflecting personal attacks, and relying on the power of divine wisdom when armed with the true facts. Join us!
Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/
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