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BILL GATES GONE INTO HIDING AS VAXX DEATHS SKYROCKET - BOOSTERS COMING IN SEPTEMBER [2021-07-13] - WIL PARANORMAL (VIDEO)
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391 views • July 14, 2021
BILL GATES GONE INTO HIDING AS VAXX DEATHS SKYROCKET - BOOSTERS COMING IN SEPTEMBER [2021-07-13] - WIL PARANORMAL (VIDEO)
Vaxx deaths and injuries are now skyrocketing into the millions as Bill Gates has disappeared from sight now that his Eugenics program has gone into full swing and seems to be succeeding. It's incredible just how naive and stupid these Libtard Covidiot Sheeple are to listen to and believe the Globalist DEMONrat Politicians and the Fake Mainstream Media News Covid-19 PLANdemic/SCAMdemic narratives while friends and family around them begin to drop and if they aren't dropping like flies right now, they will be come the first flu or cold outbreak. Without an immune system killed off by the Depopulation Jab, there are going to be mass burials unlike we have seen before. Neighbors will soon begin to disappear and that very well could be a good thing for most of the non-vaxxed Truthers.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
PREPARE MENTALLY FOR WHAT'S COMING!! HEED THE WARNING.. [2021-06-26] - THE FRIAR (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EA4OrH8rTiiu/
DR. DARRELL WOLFE TELLS EVERYONE WHAT'S COMING - NO HEAT, FOOD OR SHOPPING WITHOUT THE DEPOPULATION JAB [2021-07-09] - WIL PARANORMAL (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/czHIqaqYIWk4/
INVESTIGATING FEMA MASS GRAVE SITES BEING HIDDEN IN HOUSTON, TEXAS FOR SOME FUTURE EVENT [2009]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ccqUO5Mr9bAR/
MASSIVE FEMA CONCRETE TOMBS BEING PRE-STAGED NEAR SEVERAL LARGE CITIES IN ARIZONA AND CALIFORNIA [2009] (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RDJUgFgWZJlJ/
FEMA-CDC PLASTIC COFFINS INVESTIGATED [2005] (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4Zszxh5U9niI/
PLASTIC COFFIN FACTORY WITH 500,000 COFFINS IN THE MIDDLE OF GEORGIA [2000] (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ht2cWN9WfyQK/
Wil Paranormal @ Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/httpswwwbitchutecomchannelvwiqtok/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
Vaxx deaths and injuries are now skyrocketing into the millions as Bill Gates has disappeared from sight now that his Eugenics program has gone into full swing and seems to be succeeding. It's incredible just how naive and stupid these Libtard Covidiot Sheeple are to listen to and believe the Globalist DEMONrat Politicians and the Fake Mainstream Media News Covid-19 PLANdemic/SCAMdemic narratives while friends and family around them begin to drop and if they aren't dropping like flies right now, they will be come the first flu or cold outbreak. Without an immune system killed off by the Depopulation Jab, there are going to be mass burials unlike we have seen before. Neighbors will soon begin to disappear and that very well could be a good thing for most of the non-vaxxed Truthers.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
PREPARE MENTALLY FOR WHAT'S COMING!! HEED THE WARNING.. [2021-06-26] - THE FRIAR (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EA4OrH8rTiiu/
DR. DARRELL WOLFE TELLS EVERYONE WHAT'S COMING - NO HEAT, FOOD OR SHOPPING WITHOUT THE DEPOPULATION JAB [2021-07-09] - WIL PARANORMAL (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/czHIqaqYIWk4/
INVESTIGATING FEMA MASS GRAVE SITES BEING HIDDEN IN HOUSTON, TEXAS FOR SOME FUTURE EVENT [2009]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ccqUO5Mr9bAR/
MASSIVE FEMA CONCRETE TOMBS BEING PRE-STAGED NEAR SEVERAL LARGE CITIES IN ARIZONA AND CALIFORNIA [2009] (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RDJUgFgWZJlJ/
FEMA-CDC PLASTIC COFFINS INVESTIGATED [2005] (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4Zszxh5U9niI/
PLASTIC COFFIN FACTORY WITH 500,000 COFFINS IN THE MIDDLE OF GEORGIA [2000] (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ht2cWN9WfyQK/
Wil Paranormal @ Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/httpswwwbitchutecomchannelvwiqtok/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
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