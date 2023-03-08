https://gettr.com/post/p2atmrs5897

【NFSC @CPAC 】03/02/2023 Prince interviews Art Harman, executive director of the Conservative Caucus : The order for the 419 Voice of America broadcast cutoff in 2017 came from the highest levels of the Chinese Communist Party. The CCP has had all American media outlets bowing down to it for decades. The movie industry has also bowed to the CCP and self-censored for profit. It is a human rights crime.





【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/02/2023 小王子采访“保守派核心小组”执行主任阿特·哈曼：2017年的419《美国之音》断播事件，命令来自于中共最高层。中共已经让所有的美国媒体几十年来都对其俯首帖耳。包括电影业也为了利益向中共屈服，进行自我审查。这是一种人权犯罪。





