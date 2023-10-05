Create New Account
Revelation 18:2 The Double Fall of Babylon Will Happen On November 1st, 2023
GodsMessenger
The Double Fall of the United States (both as a superpower nation and as a top economic powerhouse) will topple on November 1st, 2023 according to the Bible.  The Bible does give dates....you just have to be watchful.  If you want exact details how I extracted the truth from the Bible, follow me.

Keywords
jesusshtfbabylonend timesrevelationbabylon is fallendanielend of age

