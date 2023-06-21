Create New Account
Seeking sunshine in mid-winter: my potatoes are stretching and leaning north in Perth, Western Australia MVI_2144
We are at or very near the winter solstice for my neck of the woods, and around midday my survival garden pots in the far backyard are getting a bit of direct sun. Nevertheless, it isn’t satisfying the potatoes, which are stretching high and leaning north for that life-giving sunshine.

Keywords
nutritiongardenrainhomewinter solsticecold winterhigh-calorie foodroyal blue potatoesgrowing food in potssoil-conditioninghilling potatoeshome-made potting mixwinter sun

