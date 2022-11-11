Two Tribes - Populous II (1992, Mega Drive)

Two Tribes - Populous II (also known as Populous II - Trials of the Olympian Gods) is an RTS. It was originally developed by British company Bullfrog for the Amiga. It was ported to the Mega Drive / Genesis by British company Panelcomp. The port was published by British company Virgin Games and only came out in Europe and Australia. Releases for other regions were in production, but cancelled. Populous II was also released for Atari ST, PC, SNES, FM Towns, classic Mac, NEC PC-98 and Sharp X68000.

While the first game a medieval fantasy setting, part two is set in ancient Greece, where you fight against Titans and Ancient Greek gods in order to earn your place in Olympus.