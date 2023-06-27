BUYDEN TRUTH: “I sold a lot state secrets and a lot of very important things.”

“I sold a lot state secrets and a lot of very important things.”

Joe Biden to Indian Prime Minister and Tech Giant CEOs at White House: “I Sold a Lot of State Secrets and a Lot of Very Important Things” ..This Even Made the WH Transcripts!

Joe Biden held a meeting last week with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, and several Indian officials at the White House.





During the meeting a VERY CONFUSED Joe Biden blurted out that he sold a lot of state secrets.

Joe Biden: “I was just thanking the… Anyway… I started off without you… And I sold a lot of state secrets and a lot of very important things we shared.”

This quote even made the White House transcripts





Joe Biden’s brain is going and he’s literally admitting his crimes out loud. It’s unreal.

Impeach Biden!















