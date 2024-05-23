Create New Account
5-21-2024 Greenfield, IA Horrific tornado damage rips town in half- drone.mp4
High Hopes
Live Storms Media


May 21, 2024


**NOT FOR BROADCAST**

Contact Brett Adair with Live Storms Media to license.

[email protected]


Horrific damage in Greenfield, IA as a catastrophic tornado ripped right through the middle of town. Drone shots take entire path through the town.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ew9mlhlGO9E

Keywords
iowadamagetornadodrone footageialive storms mediagreenfieldrips town in half

