5-21-2024 Greenfield, IA Horrific tornado damage rips town in half- drone.mp4

Live Storms Media
May 21, 2024
**NOT FOR BROADCAST**
Contact Brett Adair with Live Storms Media to license.
Horrific damage in Greenfield, IA as a catastrophic tornado ripped right through the middle of town. Drone shots take entire path through the town.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ew9mlhlGO9E
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.