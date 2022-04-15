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4/14/2022 Miles Guo: The world situation is ever-changing. The CCP will possibly attack Taiwan in early May; once the war on Taiwan begins, the CCP will absolutely restrict you from withdrawing money, neither does the banking system have any money for you to withdraw