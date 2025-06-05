BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Karine Jean-Pierre Leaves Democratic Party: New Book Reveals White House Secrets!
Karine Jean-Pierre Leaves Democratic Party: New Book Reveals White House Secrets!

Former White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has left the Democratic Party and is now an Independent! In her upcoming book, “Independent: A Look Inside a Broken White House, Outside the Party Lines,” Jean-Pierre shares explosive details about President Biden’s decision to exit the 2024 race and the political turmoil that followed.

What led to her dramatic decision, and what does this mean for U.S. politics? Get all the latest updates and exclusive insights right here on News Plus Globe.


#KarineJeanPierre #WhiteHouse #PoliticalNews #Biden2024 #DemocraticParty #NewsPlusGlobe #BreakingNews

democratic partypolitical newskarine jean-pierrebiden 2024karine jean-pierre bookwhite house secrets
