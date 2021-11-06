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SO FAR 13 PILOTS THAT WE KNOW OF HAVE DIED IN FLIGHT. HOW LONG UNTIL A PLANE GOES DOWN?
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227 views • November 06, 2021
Source: David Zublick. And we know the cause will be covered up with some long ass investigation and then there will be a cover up. It will take planes falling out of the sky like rain before they would admit to this and the sleepy ones would wake up to it. Videos about vaccinated pilots, strikes, sick outs and the planes falling out of the sky:
WHAT CAUSED SOUTHWEST’S MASS CANCELLATIONS?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8gCskuJxPvch/
Airlines beginning ban vaccinated passengers due to deaths of so many pilots
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sSg3cQPoS9S9/
BREAKING SW AIRLINES PILOT DIES IN FLIGHT!!! - 4th Source Confirms Vaxxed Delta Pilot DEAD In-Flight
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oIzyafJxSU27/
THE FOCUS NOW IS ON MORE DEAD PILOTS AND FLIGHT ATTENDANTS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jt8PvalsJiyN/
It’s not stacking up at Southwest Airlines. Why won't they tell the truth. Cowards and Criminals.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PNC3hxYZxRVw/
WHAT CAUSED SOUTHWEST’S MASS CANCELLATIONS?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8gCskuJxPvch/
Airlines beginning ban vaccinated passengers due to deaths of so many pilots
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sSg3cQPoS9S9/
BREAKING SW AIRLINES PILOT DIES IN FLIGHT!!! - 4th Source Confirms Vaxxed Delta Pilot DEAD In-Flight
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oIzyafJxSU27/
THE FOCUS NOW IS ON MORE DEAD PILOTS AND FLIGHT ATTENDANTS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jt8PvalsJiyN/
It’s not stacking up at Southwest Airlines. Why won't they tell the truth. Cowards and Criminals.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PNC3hxYZxRVw/
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