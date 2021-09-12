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El Presidente Trump visita a la Policía de Nueva York en el aniversario del 11-Sept
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20 views • September 12, 2021
11/09/2021. El Presidente Donald Trump soprendió a los oficiales del recinto de la emblemática Policía de Nueva York (NYPD), con motivo del aniversario No. 20 del ataque a las Torres Gemelas ocurrido el 11 de septiembre de 2001, el cual es considerado el más grande ataque de falsa bandera (trabajo interno) de la historia americana.
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