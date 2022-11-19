Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Too Many People Are Comfortable
24 views
channel image
PatchSDA
Published 10 days ago |

In this sermon produced by 3ABN, John Lomacang will share from the Bible how to stop being stuck in life. Where you are stuck doesn't have to define the rest of your life. Break your chains of circumstance and start claiming the promises of God. Shut the door of hopelessness and open the door to change with the power of God.

Keywords
healthgodheavenlovejesuschristianlifechurchbabylonnwobeastmarkdeviljudgementrevelationantichristsabbathisreal666lamb144000eternalsicknessdanielarmegedeon

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket