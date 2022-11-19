Too Many People Are Comfortable

In this sermon produced by 3ABN, John Lomacang will share from the Bible how to stop being stuck in life. Where you are stuck doesn't have to define the rest of your life. Break your chains of circumstance and start claiming the promises of God. Shut the door of hopelessness and open the door to change with the power of God.
