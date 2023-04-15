America’s POWER GRID Infrastructure WEAK: Grid Down, Power Up Film Shows BLACKOUT CALAMITY Imminent

Stew Peters Show





April 14, 2023





If the power grid fails millions of Americans would die within a year

Filmmaker David Tice is here to talk about the danger of a cascading failure of America’s power grid.

The power grid could collapse because of an attack from a foreign government.

A massive blackout could also occur from a solar storm hitting the earth and causing an EMP which would knock out power.

There are mechanisms by which our transformers and substations can be protected.

Citizens must demand their local officials make plans to protect our fragile electrical grid.

The money being wasted and given away to fight the neocon Ukraine war could be used to ensure Americans are safe at home.

You can watch the film ‘Grid Down, Power Up’ at http://SalemNow.com or http://GridDownPowerUp.com

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!

Eat Carbs and STILL Lose Weight, visit https://thehealthyfat.com/stew

Get High Quality Prepper Food, NOW with $100 Buckets! Use Promocode STEW for Big Discounts at https://HeavensHarvest.com

Taxation is THEFT! Never again voluntarily pay the Washington D.C. Swamp, legally and safely,

GUARANTEED when you attend Freedom Law School! Visit: https://FreedomLawSchool.org

Protect your retirement, Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew

Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/

Support anti-vax activism, free clinic care, and MANLY products like IGF1 visit:https://Vaccine-Police.com

Check out https://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

Magnesium is VITAL for sleep and stress, Get high quality magnesium and support the show with using Promocode STEWPETERS10: https://magbreakthrough.com/stewpeters

Check out: https://kuribl.com/ STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!

Can Trump really end the war in Ukraine in 24hrs?!? This is the REAL enemy according to POTUS https://darkagedefense.com/stewpeters exposes the truth!!

Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://www.stewpeters.com/subscribe/

Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters

See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.com

Check out Stew's store: https://stewmerch.com

https://www.givesendgo.com/defendlauren





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2i9hde-americas-power-grid-infrastructure-weak-grid-down-power-up-film-shows-black.html



