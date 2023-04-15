America’s POWER GRID Infrastructure WEAK: Grid Down, Power Up Film Shows BLACKOUT CALAMITY Imminent

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Stew Peters Show
April 14, 2023
If the power grid fails millions of Americans would die within a year
Filmmaker David Tice is here to talk about the danger of a cascading failure of America’s power grid.
The power grid could collapse because of an attack from a foreign government.
A massive blackout could also occur from a solar storm hitting the earth and causing an EMP which would knock out power.
There are mechanisms by which our transformers and substations can be protected.
Citizens must demand their local officials make plans to protect our fragile electrical grid.
The money being wasted and given away to fight the neocon Ukraine war could be used to ensure Americans are safe at home.
You can watch the film ‘Grid Down, Power Up’ at http://SalemNow.com or http://GridDownPowerUp.com
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