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What Pisses Me Off About The Oregon Shooting and Chris Mercer-Harper
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20 views • May 08, 2021
MP3 Download: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3089/what-pisses-me-off-about-the-oregon-shooting-and-chris-mercerharper
On Thursday October 1st, 2015, 26-year-old Chris Mercer-Harper entered Umpqua Community College in Oregon - wearing body armor and armed with five handguns and an assault rifle - and murdered nine people in cold blood, leaving at least nine more injured and destroying the lives of countless families.
Following the shooting Barack Obama and the political establishment wasted little time in calling for increased gun control - willfully unaware that these gun free zones are a magnet for violence regardless of weapon availability. Stefan Molyneux is pissed off – and breaks down the facts while deconstructing the usual media narrative and focusing a spotlight on the true root of this problem.
Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/oregon-shooting
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On Thursday October 1st, 2015, 26-year-old Chris Mercer-Harper entered Umpqua Community College in Oregon - wearing body armor and armed with five handguns and an assault rifle - and murdered nine people in cold blood, leaving at least nine more injured and destroying the lives of countless families.
Following the shooting Barack Obama and the political establishment wasted little time in calling for increased gun control - willfully unaware that these gun free zones are a magnet for violence regardless of weapon availability. Stefan Molyneux is pissed off – and breaks down the facts while deconstructing the usual media narrative and focusing a spotlight on the true root of this problem.
Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/oregon-shooting
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon US Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUS
Amazon Canada Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
Amazon UK Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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