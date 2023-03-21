Create New Account
SLOBODNI podcast #7 James Corbett -CBDC
What is happening
Published Yesterday |
Počastite nas kavicom☕ https://www.buymeacoffee.com/slobodnipoI


James Corbett je svjetski poznati neovisni istraživački novinar koji je beskrajni izvor informacija koje nećete čuti u mainstream medijima. Razgovarali smo o Central Bank Digital Curency. Što je digitalni novac i što nam donosi?
VIše ovoj temi možete naći na poveznicama u nastavku.
https://www.corbettreport.com/the-birth-of-the-cashless-society/
https://www.corbettreport.com/whos-afraid-of-decentralized-currency/
https://www.corbettreport.com/optoutcbdc/
https://www.corbettreport.com/banksters-celebrate-fiats-50th-by-introducing-cbdc-nightmare/
https://www.corbettreport.com/moric-alarm/
https://www.corbettreport.com/how-blackrock-conquered-the-world-part-1/
https://www.corbettreport.com/how-blackrock-conquered-the-world-part-2/
https://www.corbettreport.com/how-blackrock-conquered-the-world-part-3/
https://www.corbettreport.com/cbdcs-a-country-by-country-guide/
https://www.corbettreport.com/your-guide-to-the-new-economy/
https://www.corbettreport.com/waroncash/
https://www.corbettreport.com/agustin-carstens-is-partially-right/
https://www.corbettreport.com/what-is-programmable-money/
https://www.corbettreport.com/the-controlled-demolition-of-the-economy/
https://www.corbettreport.com/interview-1604-john-titus-on-central-bank-digital-currencies/
https://www.corbettreport.com/john-titus-exposes-the-feds-coronavirus-lies/
https://www.corbettreport.com/qfc-delphi/
https://www.corbettreport.com/brettonwoods2/
https://corbettreport.substack.com/p/crypto-contagion-banks-get-the-runs?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

James Corbett is a world-renowned independent investigative journalist who is an endless source of information you won't hear in the mainstream media. We talked about the Central Bank Digital Currency. What is digital money and what does it bring us?
You can find MORE on this topic at the links.

climate changemoneyjames corbettcarbon creditscbdccarbon budgetslobodnipodcast

