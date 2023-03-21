SLOBODNI podcast #7 James Corbett -CBDC

SLOBODNIpodcast
Počastite nas kavicom☕ https://www.buymeacoffee.com/slobodnipoI
James Corbett je svjetski poznati neovisni istraživački novinar koji je beskrajni izvor informacija koje nećete čuti u mainstream medijima. Razgovarali smo o Central Bank Digital Curency. Što je digitalni novac i što nam donosi?
VIše ovoj temi možete naći na poveznicama u nastavku.
https://www.corbettreport.com/the-birth-of-the-cashless-society/
https://www.corbettreport.com/whos-afraid-of-decentralized-currency/
https://www.corbettreport.com/optoutcbdc/
https://www.corbettreport.com/banksters-celebrate-fiats-50th-by-introducing-cbdc-nightmare/
https://www.corbettreport.com/moric-alarm/
https://www.corbettreport.com/how-blackrock-conquered-the-world-part-1/
https://www.corbettreport.com/how-blackrock-conquered-the-world-part-2/
https://www.corbettreport.com/how-blackrock-conquered-the-world-part-3/
https://www.corbettreport.com/cbdcs-a-country-by-country-guide/
https://www.corbettreport.com/your-guide-to-the-new-economy/
https://www.corbettreport.com/waroncash/
https://www.corbettreport.com/agustin-carstens-is-partially-right/
https://www.corbettreport.com/what-is-programmable-money/
https://www.corbettreport.com/the-controlled-demolition-of-the-economy/
https://www.corbettreport.com/interview-1604-john-titus-on-central-bank-digital-currencies/
https://www.corbettreport.com/john-titus-exposes-the-feds-coronavirus-lies/
https://www.corbettreport.com/qfc-delphi/
https://www.corbettreport.com/brettonwoods2/
https://corbettreport.substack.com/p/crypto-contagion-banks-get-the-runs?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email
🙏Treat us with a coffee☕ https://www.buymeacoffee.com/slobodnipoI
James Corbett is a world-renowned independent investigative journalist who is an endless source of information you won't hear in the mainstream media. We talked about the Central Bank Digital Currency. What is digital money and what does it bring us?
You can find MORE on this topic at the links.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.