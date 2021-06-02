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Europe's Largest Mall, Westfield Shopping Centre Closed After Anti Vaccine And Anti Lockdown
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140 views • June 02, 2021
Governments and Politicians TAKE NOTE! The people have spoken! This type of things is happening more and more it is wonderful to see the people finally waking up to all the corruption going on around us.
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