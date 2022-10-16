t.y.



if you are not talking about the body part usurped in all of this applied signals tech, what sre you actually doing?

URLlbry://@P§inerG¥#3/trim.C6019C81-8218-45FF-9CA7-350CE5A20CBE#6

Mar 5:36 (G1161) As soon asG2112 JesusG2424 heardG191 theG3588 wordG3056 that was spoken,G2980 he saithG3004 unto theG3588 ruler of the synagogue,G752 Be not afraid,G5399 G3361 onlyG3440 believe.G4100

