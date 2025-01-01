© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WOW 🚨 Ex- CIA Officer says the Director of The CIA made a new policy that if anyone used the phrase “Merry Christmas” they would face punishments
Also exposes Barack Obama was behind eliminating religious freedom from the Department of State
“When I was in The CIA. We ordered into a conference room — This comes down from the Director of The CIA. You can no longer say merry Christmas in any office space. You cannot have a manger scene on your desk or on your door or you will face administrative penalties.”
“The CIA was actively against Christians, and they used DEI as a method to suppress them”
“Going back to Obama, how they attacked Christians and eliminated the religious freedom post at the Department of State”
THIS IS DIRECTLY FROM AN EX- CIA OFFICER
