WOW 🚨 Ex- CIA Officer says the Director of The CIA made a new policy that if anyone used the phrase “Merry Christmas” they would face punishments





Also exposes Barack Obama was behind eliminating religious freedom from the Department of State





“When I was in The CIA. We ordered into a conference room — This comes down from the Director of The CIA. You can no longer say merry Christmas in any office space. You cannot have a manger scene on your desk or on your door or you will face administrative penalties.”





“The CIA was actively against Christians, and they used DEI as a method to suppress them”





“Going back to Obama, how they attacked Christians and eliminated the religious freedom post at the Department of State”





THIS IS DIRECTLY FROM AN EX- CIA OFFICER





