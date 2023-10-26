Wrongthink with Anna Perez





Oct 25, 2023





Donald Trump is in court everyday fighting the deep state tooth and nail. When you ask yourself why that is, it really comes down to the fact that the deep state controls the narrative. And that narrative includes “orange man bad.” But why is that the narrative to begin with? For too long, conservatives have willingly ceded control to the left, in many cases, without even realizing it. But if we're going to save America we’re going to need to control the narrative first.

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3royp1-live-wrongthink-less-defense-more-offense-the-key-to-taking-back-america.html