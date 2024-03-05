Language Processing Units for AI

Groq is a tool that uses LPU’s to access Mixtral and Llama2 as sources.
It’s very fast compared to Gemini and ChatGPT.
The models it uses are just as comprehensive as Gemini and ChatGPT.
It’s becoming a go-to tool for me.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.