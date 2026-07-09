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TRAUMA SURGEON BLOWS THE WHISTLE: WHAT HE SAW INSIDE COVID HOSPITALS WILL SHOCK YOU | Ep 18
Free Now Foundation
Free Now Foundation
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What was really happening inside America's hospitals during COVID?

In the most explosive episode yet of The Alix Mayer Show, trauma surgeon Dr. James Miller shares his firsthand account from inside the hospital that supposedly treated America's first reported COVID patient…and explains why the public was told a very different story than what he witnessed.

Dr. Miller describes empty ICU beds while headlines warned hospitals were overwhelmed, hospital administrators pressuring physicians to follow protocols over clinical judgment, and the retaliation he faced after refusing to stay silent. He also recounts why he opened a free clinic to care for patients who struggled to access medical care because of their vaccination status.

After years working as a trauma surgeon and surgical ICU physician, Dr. Miller says the COVID era exposed deep problems within modern healthcare, from financial incentives and bureaucracy to ethics, censorship, and institutional pressure. His story ultimately led him to walk away from his work as a surgeon.

This interview offers a rare inside perspective from a front line physician who witnessed one of the most controversial chapters in modern medicine.

In this episode, we cover:

The hospital that claimed to have treated America's first reported COVID patient

Why media coverage didn't match what Dr. Miller saw first hand

Empty ICUs despite reports hospitals were "overwhelmed"

Hospital management that colluded with the media to scare the public

The protocols that harmed patients

Retaliation against doctors who questioned hospital leadership

Why physicians were pressured to "play ball"

How vaccinated and unvaccinated patients were treated differently

Why he left trauma surgery after COVID

What must change to restore trust in medicine


Sponsor:

The Alix Mayer Show is sponsored by Mish International, gold and silver specialists since 1963.

When you need protection from monetary inflation and paper asset exposure, contact the trusted team at Mish International. You need gold. Physical gold.

Visit: https://www.mishinternational.com/

Call: 650-324-9110 — Tell them Alix sent you.

► Subscribe to the podcast:

Apple

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-alix-mayer-show/id1880123808

Spotify

https://open.spotify.com/show/7w3hgQsnH4HYtfJsu018TJ


Connect / Support:

Learn more about Free Now Foundation and the fight for medical freedom:

https://freenowfoundation.org/

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