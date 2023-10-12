Create New Account
Russian big advance meant that Avdeevka would soon be taken
The Prisoner
Published Yesterday

The advance of Russian forces following a two-pronged siege of Avdeevka suggests the heavily fortified area by Ukrainian forces could soon be taken. In the north, Ukrainian fortifications near the Coke Factory collapsed, and Russians captured an important height - Avdeevka waste heap. Meanwhile enveloping maneuvers in the south had reached Severnoye.

russianadvanceavdeevka direction

