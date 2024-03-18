What Would You Choose: The World Or Your Soul?

Every day, we are all faced with a choice: to either choose to 'gain the whole world' or to 'save our soul'. What we decide to do with our possessions, and our lives, will show us what we truly value.

The inheritance of the Human race, is to become the Sons and Daughters of God. However, to claim that inheritance, we need to give up everything we currently hold to. Are you willing to give up what you cannot keep, in order to gain what you cannot lose?