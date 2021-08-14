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COLORADO 2020 ELECTION FRAUD EXPOSED! Gena Griswold in a tizzy over Mesa County!
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20 views • August 14, 2021
Seth Keshel breaks down Mesa County, CO. & why the Colorado Secretary of State SOROS BACKED REVOLUTIONARY Gena Griswold is so worried. The 2020 election steal was handled at the federal level by information gained the US DEPT OF HOMELAND SECURITY computer databases & the got greedy!
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