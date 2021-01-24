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Schooling The Right
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10 views • January 24, 2021
It is too easy to explain away socialism by claims the left suffers from a mental disability. Its too easy because it allows and even encourages the left to explain away conservatism using the same argument. The right requires a more substantial argument than conservative responses have been to date. Telling people they are mentally disabled because they disagree with our point of view, is not a good way to convince them to convert – do we want to recruit mentally disabled people to the right?
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