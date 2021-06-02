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Hagee the Hutt Loves Pompeo!
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23 views • June 02, 2021
Sleeping dogs.........
"For such are false apostles, deceitful workers, transforming themselves into the apostles of Christ."
"And no marvel; for Satan himself is transformed into an angel of light."
"Therefore it is no great thing if his ministers also be transformed as the ministers of righteousness; whose end shall be according to their works."
Jesus Wept!
"For such are false apostles, deceitful workers, transforming themselves into the apostles of Christ."
"And no marvel; for Satan himself is transformed into an angel of light."
"Therefore it is no great thing if his ministers also be transformed as the ministers of righteousness; whose end shall be according to their works."
Jesus Wept!
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