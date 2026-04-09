AI Every Parents Worse Nightmare (viewers be advised) Whistleblower

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This is too hard to believe but it is true... A I is taking over already... See and hear what it is doing to children already...
Watch these parents as they share how A I pretended to be there friend and caused suicide, cuttings, alienation, rebellion, outbursts, threats and more. They are not accountable until people sue them and shut them down... This is not for the weak of heart... viewer be advised!