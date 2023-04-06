Crypto App Sample Gift Messages

The links to download the app (for android and iOS) can be found at:
https://bitgoldwallet.com/downloads.html
Sample message for male aged 13+
"When lambo? Wen moon? This one's, gonna moon
Pumpin, bumpin, all time high. Bullish, to the moon
Crypto never sleeps... In BTC I trust
You can't buy happiness, but you can buy bitcoin, Musk
Bitcoin keeps my heart; beating and eating
Bitcoin millionnaire; loading, oh yeh
Who said crypto was stressful?
I'm twenty five and I feel great
When resistance meets support,
Just stack more sats bagholder mate
Bullish bullish bullish, diamond hands, all the way
Crypto life, is my joy, but what is the day today?
# cryptocurrency gift for you"
Sample message for male or female aged 13+
"When young man Marco Polo, first visited China
He was amazed and a-dazed, at the one liner
Which he saw on the paper, that was marked as money
Traded, spent and used, like it could get you some honey
Need not for magical alchemy, to turn lead to copper
Because if you had this, you could definitely be a shopper
Here were pieces of paper, that was used and sold
More than both silver-iron, and electrum-gold
So please do have faith, whenever you surmise
That crypto just might be, funny money in disguise
Cryptocurrency gift for you"
Sample message for male or female aged 30 - 49
"Lived our life so far, and filled our minds so full. The experiences so rich, and the depths so deep. The broadest spectrum of our lives are being lived. From parenthood to career attainment. Mid life crisis to adventure sabbaticals, our wallets have also grown to the point where it seeks new growth. So here is a gift of cryptocurrency, for you to dedicate your attention."
Sample message for female aged 18 - 29
"I like you, therefore I give to you. I give to you my most cherished possession. It is the possession of money. Know that these words are not uttered lightly. Know that they are backed with pure action. The action of gifting crypto assets directly to you. Once again, I really do like you, and want you to feel cherishedly happy."
