Crypto App Sample Gift Messages

The links to download the app (for android and iOS) can be found at:





https://bitgoldwallet.com/downloads.html









Sample message for male aged 13+





"When lambo? Wen moon? This one's, gonna moon

Pumpin, bumpin, all time high. Bullish, to the moon

Crypto never sleeps... In BTC I trust

You can't buy happiness, but you can buy bitcoin, Musk





Bitcoin keeps my heart; beating and eating

Bitcoin millionnaire; loading, oh yeh





Who said crypto was stressful?

I'm twenty five and I feel great

When resistance meets support,

Just stack more sats bagholder mate





Bullish bullish bullish, diamond hands, all the way

Crypto life, is my joy, but what is the day today?





# cryptocurrency gift for you"









Sample message for male or female aged 13+





"When young man Marco Polo, first visited China

He was amazed and a-dazed, at the one liner

Which he saw on the paper, that was marked as money

Traded, spent and used, like it could get you some honey





Need not for magical alchemy, to turn lead to copper

Because if you had this, you could definitely be a shopper

Here were pieces of paper, that was used and sold

More than both silver-iron, and electrum-gold





So please do have faith, whenever you surmise

That crypto just might be, funny money in disguise





Cryptocurrency gift for you"









Sample message for male or female aged 30 - 49





"Lived our life so far, and filled our minds so full. The experiences so rich, and the depths so deep. The broadest spectrum of our lives are being lived. From parenthood to career attainment. Mid life crisis to adventure sabbaticals, our wallets have also grown to the point where it seeks new growth. So here is a gift of cryptocurrency, for you to dedicate your attention."









Sample message for female aged 18 - 29





"I like you, therefore I give to you. I give to you my most cherished possession. It is the possession of money. Know that these words are not uttered lightly. Know that they are backed with pure action. The action of gifting crypto assets directly to you. Once again, I really do like you, and want you to feel cherishedly happy."