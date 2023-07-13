Create New Account
Ed Dowd: The Latest “Bad News” Concerning COVID-19 Vaccines & Their Devastating Side Effects
Ed Dowd: The Latest “Bad News” Concerning COVID-19 Vaccines & Their Devastating Side Effects

Ed Dowd shares the latest research concerning COVID-19 vaccines and the devastating damage they have unleashed on individuals and the world as a whole.

Excerpted from:

432: Jab Injury Event Horizon with Ed Dowd

https://tftc.io/tftc-podcast/432/


Referenced Tweets:


UK Disabilities (PIP) Project

https://twitter.com/DowdEdward/status/1679185829372268544


Bad News

https://twitter.com/DowdEdward/status/1677761886438432768


Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Tweet

https://twitter.com/RobertKennedyJr/status/1677765509381488640


See also:


"Bad News": Disability Claims 'Accelerating Again' After Steady Climb

https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/bad-news-disability-claims-accelerating-again-after-steady-climb

Keywords
pandemicpopulation controlbioweaponcovidplandemicexcess deathsmrna gene therapyvax injuries

