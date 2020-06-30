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Silvano Trotta - Vaccin Covid19 ? Inefficace !
luciole
luciole
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13 views • June 30, 2020
Import YT 28 juin 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RBmrUCKIm5o
Chaîne YT Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ

Le vaccin n'est pas efficace...
Sources :
https://www.sudouest.fr/2020/06/27/coronavirus-quelle-surmortalite-dans-les-departements-francais-7603717-10861.php

https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/if-asymptomatic-carriers-dont-spead-coronavirus-we-just-shut-down-the-country-for-nothing

https://www-breizh--info-com.cdn.ampproject.org/c/s/www.breizh-info.com/2020/06/27/146442/menaces-raoult-raffi-nantes/amp/

https://lawliberty.org/virus-deaths-in-democratic-versus-republican-states/

https://mobile.reuters.com/article/amp/idUSKBN23X2HQ

http://www.libreactu.fr/agnes-buzyn-a-ete-remuneree-par-les-labos-pendant-au-moins-14-ans/

https://francais.rt.com/france/76336-covid-19-vers-nouveau-fiasco-trois-quart-des-tests-pcr-bientot-perimes

https://www.huffingtonpost.fr/entry/oublier-lhydroxychloroquine-contre-le-coronavirus-cet-infectiologue-explique-pourquoi_fr_5ef3a376c5b66c31268151d5

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-06-15/the-first-covid-vaccines-may-not-prevent-you-from-getting-covid

https://www.huffingtonpost.fr/entry/coronavirus-a-nancy-la-flambee-des-cas-causee-par-un-reactif-de-mauvaise-qualite_fr_5ef49bb2c5b66c312682d9f5

https://fr.sputniknews.com/sante/202006261044011171-bill-gates-sceptique-quant-a-lefficacite-dun-vaccin-contre-le-covid-19

https://qactus.fr/2020/06/26/q-scoop-canada-les-medias-ont-tous-ri-du-president-trump-quand-il-consommait-lhydroxychloroquine

https://www.lejdd.fr/Societe/Social/limpact-du-coronavirus-sur-la-sante-mentale-fait-craindre-une-deuxieme-vague-psychiatrique-3977827

https://la1ere.francetvinfo.fr/guyane/ouest-guyanais/guyane/coronavirus-annonce-essais-therapeutiques-venir-guyane-enflamme-toile-847766.html

https://www.parismatch.com/Actu/Politique/Je-ne-laisserai-pas-salir-la-science-Agace-Olivier-Veran-repond-aux-critiques-de-Didier-Raoult-1691326
Keywords
bigpharmacorruptioncovid19vaccins
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