O'Biden Inc. Must Finish Destroying The United States

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Joe Biden the coward in Chief has embarrassed the United States for nearly four long years. There is no doubt that he is a puppet for the deep state operation to destroy the United States from within. And now Kamala Harris is being propped up by all of the broken promises and engineered failures masquerading as accomplishments. Kamala must finish the job as the O'Biden administration continues to mutter with sociopathic glee. The "JOB" is blatantly obvious and the criminals behind it lead right back to the O'Biden Administration and the NWO. The flow of tens of millions of Democratic voters illegally into the United States is no accident. They must steal the 2024 election and finish the job.