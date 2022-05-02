The investors of the G-series not only deeply believe that the fellow fighters can take down the CCP, but also think that their benefits are inextricably linked to the Whistleblowers’ Movement

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5/1/2022 Miles Guo: The investors of the G-series used to talk business only, but now not only do they deeply believe that the fellow fighters can take down the CCP, but they also think that their benefits are inextricably linked to the Whistleblowers’ Movement