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20210623WED ~iamken REPORT Dr. Rand Paul U.S. Senator R-KY
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110 views • June 22, 2021
The Paul family has withstood the test of time. Right now Dr. Rand Paul could use your support, in you are in the same district. Even if he is not a leader in your district, he is someone that can stand as a role model for those that do represent you, "We The People."
~iamken Report References;
https://www.paul.senate.gov/?p=home
https://www.randpaul.com/
Please encourage The Politicians' Contract
https://www.paul.senate.gov/contact
https://contactsenators.com/kentucky/rand-paul
https://www.paul.senate.gov/issues
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=rand+paul+fauci+exchange&;t=h_&ia=web
~iamken Report References;
https://www.paul.senate.gov/?p=home
https://www.randpaul.com/
Please encourage The Politicians' Contract
https://www.paul.senate.gov/contact
https://contactsenators.com/kentucky/rand-paul
https://www.paul.senate.gov/issues
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=rand+paul+fauci+exchange&;t=h_&ia=web
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