The Superintelligence Arms Race, an interview with Alex Jones

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The race toward superintelligence is accelerating faster than most people realize. Tech leaders openly discuss AI becoming humanity’s “savior” while others warn these systems could surpass human understanding entirely. With governments and corporations investing trillions into AI development, the stakes are no longer just technological — they may determine the future survival and direction of civilization itself.
#Superintelligence #AI #FutureOfHumanity #ArtificialIntelligence #Technology #GlobalPower #Innovation #TechRace
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