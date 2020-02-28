© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The China Threat - Businesses, Universities, Athletes, and Politicians All Bow to China for Money
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
380 views • February 28, 2020
YouTube blocked this video worldwide because it said the video contains copyrighted material. This video contains no more copyrighted material than any of my other videos. The real difference? It covers China in a way that Big Tech YouTube disapproves of - honestly. It shows how Bloomberg, the media, and athletes like Lebron James pander to China because they profit from that nation and therefore they can't afford for American people to learn the truth about China.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.