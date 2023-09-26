The Mexico Xpeditions: Alien Artifacts Unearthed

Never Before Seen Footage
Each shovel of dirt being emptied, each root being cut, and each artifact unearthed in real time from excavated holes, some eight feet deep. Mindboggling height, depth and width of filming showing every detail and action. No smoke and mirrors, no trick photography, just raw footage from both of GenSix’s expeditions in Mexico.
Viewed on screen is the unpretentious exploration and discovery of ancient artifacts which display the Meso-American people’s interaction with extraterrestrials from empires that flourished hundreds of years ago, thousands of years ago and from preadamic times. Depicted on camera are ancient artifacts showing hybrid or interdimensional beings, Fallen Angels, who are masquerading as Aliens and Ancient Egyptian gods.
