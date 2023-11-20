Trapped in Gaza a video diary (mirrored)

MIrrored from YouTube channel Not the Andrew Marr Show at:-

https://youtu.be/Og0ObECCpZ8?si=e2taqo5nO0A4QpOW



20 Nov 2023

Musheir El-Farra and his son Qasem were among 200 British or dual nationals trapped in Gaza after Israel blocked anyone from leaving.





Musheir, chair of Sheffield Palestine Solidarity Campaign, decided to record his experience in Khan Younis - an area that Israel suggested was supposedly 'safe'.





His video diary shows not only the horrific impact of constant bombing and the blockade, but also the resilience of the Palestinian people.





Now back in Sheffield, Musheir reflects on what he saw and what is happening in Gaza.





To donate towards blankets and other vital equipment for people in Gaza, please donate towards the Sheffield Palestine Solidarity Campaign.





Account name

Sheffield Palestine Solidarity Campaign

Sort code

05-08-03

Account number:

21639516



