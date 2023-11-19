⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - (19 Nov 2023) - ENG Text, todays MOD clips only

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(19 November 2023)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces, in the course of active operations together with Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, have struck at manpower and hardware of 14th, 41st, 43rd, 44th mechanised and 25th airborne brigades of the AFU close to Petropavlovka, Sinkovka, Ivanovka, Berestovoye (Kharkov region) and Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

The enemy losses were more than 70 troops and two motor vehicles.

▫️In Krasny Liman direction, as a result of competent actions by units of the Tsentr Group of Forces, in cooperation with helicopters and artillery, one attack by assault groups of the 12th Azov Special Purpose Brigade has been repelled south of Kuzmino (Lugansk People's Republic).

Aviation has eliminated manpower and hardware of the 117th Territorial Defence Brigade, the 67th Mechanised Brigade of the AFU, and the 31st Operational Brigade of the Ukrainian National Guard near Yampolovka, north of Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic), and Serebryansky forestry.

The enemy losses were up to 30 servicemen, one armoured fighting vehicle, and two motor vehicles.

▫️In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces, supported by artillery and heavy flamethrower systems, have repelled six attacks by assault groups of 24th Mechanised, 5th Assault and 95th Air Assault Brigades of the AFU near Klescheevka, Shumy, and Maryinka (Donetsk People's Republic).

In addition, manpower and hardware of 112th, 114th, and 241st territorial defence brigades, as well as 28th and 30th mechanised brigades of the AFU have been hit close to Andreevka, Vasyukovka, Razdolovka, Bogdanovka, Artyomovsk, Krasnoye, Kurdyumovka, and Kleshcheevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy losses were over 240 servicemen killed and wounded, one tank, one infantry fighting vehicle, two motor vehicles, and one Msta-B howitzer.

▫️In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces, in cooperation with Ground-Attack, Army aviation and artillery, have struck at manpower and hardware of 72nd mechanised, 79th air assault, 58th motorised infantry brigades of the AFU, and the 127th Territorial Defence Brigade close to Novomikhailovka, Nikolskoye, Shevchenko, Konstantinovka, Novodonetskoye, and Staromayorskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy losses were up to 145 troops, two motor vehicles, and one Polish-manufactured Krab self-propelled artillery system.

▫️In Zaporozhye direction, units of the Russian Group of Forces, aviation and artillery have inflicted a fire damage on manpower of 33rd, 65th, 117th, and 118th mechanised brigades of the AFU near Rabotino, Kirovo, and north-west of Kopan (Zaporozhye region).

The enemy losses were over 100 servicemen, three armoured fighting vehicles, 11 motor vehicles, as well as one D-30 howitzer.

▫️In Kherson direction, as a result of artillery and aviation strikes, the enemy losses were up to 20 servicemen, two motor vehicles, one Msta-B howitzer, and one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system.

▫️Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised manpower and military hardware in 111 areas.





In addition, fuel storage facilities for AFU aircraft have been destroyed at Kanatovo airfield (Kirovograd region).





Ammunition depots of the AFU have been hit near Kirovograd and Olshanitsa (Kiev region).





▫️Air defence facilities have intercepted two HIMARS and Olkha projectiles.





In addition, 31 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been shot down close to Peski, Yakovlevka, Spornoye, Olginka, Dolomitnoye, Verkhnetoretskoye, Maryinka (Donetsk People's Republic), Zolotaryovka, Belogorovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Novaya Kakhovka, Proletarka (Kherson region), and Kamenka-Dneprovskaya (Zaporozhye region).





📊In total, 536 airplanes and 254 helicopters, 9,040 unmanned aerial vehicles, 441 air defence missile systems, 13,486 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,185 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 7,133 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 15,407 special military motor vehicles have been destroyed during the special military operation.