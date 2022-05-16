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Covid 19 - Land of confusion
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22 views • May 16, 2022
We are definitely living in the land of confusion, this is a situation update as of may 16, 2022, and again this is an effort on my part to wake people up about what is going on around us.
References:
- Propaganda Exposed:
https://mapp.thetruthaboutcancer.net/a/144/click/9707789/744779668/_bec504076e9bea397ca5a712686ec039aba02a68/9bb11c6b5e1027ba29841bc870d7e04991faf40b
- https://www.facebook.com/thetruthaboutcancer/
- Get DeAnna’s Book, Taking America Back: https://www.amazon.com/Taking-Back-
America-Campaign-Firebrand/dp/B08DSTHT8J/
- https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2022/05/is-bill-gates-behind-baby-formula-shortage-transhuman-vaccine-agenda/
You can also view a copy of the propaganda exposed from my mega cloud in case it is off the air on the sight I directed you to, the link is as follows: https://mega.nz/folder/fKIzjApI#ekrRGpQ-_nTQlBfVTLl0oQ
References:
- Propaganda Exposed:
https://mapp.thetruthaboutcancer.net/a/144/click/9707789/744779668/_bec504076e9bea397ca5a712686ec039aba02a68/9bb11c6b5e1027ba29841bc870d7e04991faf40b
- https://www.facebook.com/thetruthaboutcancer/
- Get DeAnna’s Book, Taking America Back: https://www.amazon.com/Taking-Back-
America-Campaign-Firebrand/dp/B08DSTHT8J/
- https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2022/05/is-bill-gates-behind-baby-formula-shortage-transhuman-vaccine-agenda/
You can also view a copy of the propaganda exposed from my mega cloud in case it is off the air on the sight I directed you to, the link is as follows: https://mega.nz/folder/fKIzjApI#ekrRGpQ-_nTQlBfVTLl0oQ
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